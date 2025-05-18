HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lashkar terrorist killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh

Sun, 18 May 2025
19:46
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saiullah, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan, officials here said.

Nizamani, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said.

Besides masterminding the attack on the RSS headquarters at Nagpur, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru and the terror strike at a Central Reserve Police Force camp at Rampur in 2001.   -- PTI

