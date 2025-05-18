HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala Cong passes the buck on Tharoor controversy

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
12:02
image
The Congress in Kerala on Sunday distanced itself from the controversy over Shashi Tharoor's decision to accept the Centre's invite to lead a multi-party delegation abroad, stating that it is for the party high command to comment on the matter.

Responding to a reporter's query, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Tharoor is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and leaders like him hold a lower position in the party hierarchy. 

"CWC member is a significant position. The central leadership of the party should express its opinion about it. Whatever be their view, we also share it," he said on the sidelines of a function in Paravur in Kochi.

Satheesan's remarks came in the wake of Tharoor accepting the Centre's invitation to lead a multi-party delegation abroad to put across India's stand against Pakistan on terrorism.

His decision has become controversial as his name was not among those given by the Congress following the central government's request.

Defending his decision, Tharoor had said that he saw no politics in the matter.

He had further said that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju officially invited him to lead the delegation in view of his past experience in handling foreign affairs and 'I immediately agreed'.

The Congress had nominated former Union Minister Anand Sharma, the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar after the government asked for the names of four MPs for the delegations.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8 killed in fire at a building in Hyderabad
LIVE! 8 killed in fire at a building in Hyderabad

Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team
Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team

This came after Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday stated that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked him to lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case on the recent escalations of tensions...

IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes

The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions.

2 dead, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits New York bridge
2 dead, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits New York bridge

The Mexican Navy ship carrying 277 passengers lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, said on Sunday (local time).

1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic
1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado confirmed that the explosion was intentional, with the blast damaging multiple buildings across several blocks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD