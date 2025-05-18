HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IIT Bombay to snap ties with Turkish varsities

Sun, 18 May 2025
Amid a growing trend of Indian educational institutions and business organisations re-evaluating their engagements with Turkiye, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has announced its plans to suspend its existing agreements with Turkish universities. 

This decision, that was announced in a post on the social media onX on Friday, cites the prevailing "current geopolitical situation involving Turkey" as the primary reason for this move. 

"Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice," IIT-Bombay said in a post on X. 

On Friday, IIT Roorkee joined the list of Indian universities pulling back from academic ties with Turkish institutions. 

The institute announced the cancellation of its MoU with Inonu University, Turkey, stating that all international partnerships must align with 'national interest'.

