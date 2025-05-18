HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC to hear on Monday Turkish firm Celebi's plea against revoking of security clearance

Sun, 18 May 2025
13:09
The Delhi high court will hear on Monday two pleas by Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another firm against the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance in the 'interest of national security'.

The security clearance of the firms was revoked days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

The pleas, which were filed on Friday, are listed for hearing before Justice Sachin Datta on May 19.

The two petitions have been filed by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd. Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in an order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security."

The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonne of cargo annually in India, according to its website.

It is present at Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad Ahmedabad and Chennai airports. Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India.

In a statement issued earlier, Celebi Aviation India said it remains in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security, and tax regulations, and operates with complete transparency.

It rejected all allegations regarding the company's ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector.

Delhi airport operator DIAL had also said it has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.   -- PTI

