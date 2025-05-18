HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ground shaking, thunderclap spark panic in Kozhikode

Sun, 18 May 2025
18:00
A mild ground shaking accompanied by a thunderclap-like rumble from underground triggered panic in a village in northern Kozhikode district, residents said.

According to villagers, the shaking lasted only a few seconds on Saturday night.

Following complaints from residents of Ellikkampara in Kayakkody panchayat, officials from the geology department and local authorities visited the area and inspected it on Sunday.

Many residents reportedly ran out of their homes in fear.

Nadapuram MLA E K Vijayan, who visited the area, told reporters there was no immediate cause for concern, but an expert study was necessary to determine the exact cause.

District geologist C S Manju, who inspected the site, said there had been no official report of an earthquake in the area thus far.

"It seems there is nothing to be concerned about at the moment. Some mild shaking might have occurred underground. An expert examination is needed to determine the details," she told reporters.

A report will be submitted to the government through the district collector, she added.   -- PTI

