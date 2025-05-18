HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four militants arrested in Manipur

Sun, 18 May 2025
09:43
Four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits, and involved in extortion and recruiting of new cadres, were arrested by security forces from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, the police said on Sunday. 

All the arrests were made on Saturday. 

Security forces arrested one cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party from Leirongthel Pitra in Thoubal district. 

The arrested man was allegedly involved in extortion in Thoubal District. 

A handgun, along with ammunition, was recovered from his possession, the police said. 

A member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from Khabeisoi in Imphal East district. 

He was accused of being involved in recruiting new cadres to the organisation. 

Security forces arrested one cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei) from Khumbong in Imphal West district. 

He was charged with collecting extortion money from trucks plying along NH-37 at Khumbong Bazar. 

One People's Liberation Army cadre involved in extortion was arrested from Wangjing Sorokhaibam Leirak in Thoubal District. -- PTI

