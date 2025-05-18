HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cow smugglers mow down cop in UP; one killed

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
14:49
image
A cow smuggler was killed and two were injured in an encounter with police in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The encounter broke out while the three cow smugglers and their associates were trying to flee after hitting a police head constable with their pick-up van during checking at Khujji turn on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The head constable succumbed to his injuries.

"On the intervening night of May 14 and May 15, cow smugglers deliberately hit Pratima Singh, the in-charge of Parauganj police outpost under Jalalpur station (in Jaunpur district), and other police personnel with their vehicle with the intention to kill them.

"Pratima Singh was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre in Varanasi," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

Following the incident, instructions were issued to conduct a checking campaign against cow smugglers across the district.

In line with the order, Inspector Satya Prakash Singh of Chandwak police station was on checking duty with other personnel at Khujji turn on May 17. 

The team intercepted cow smugglers, who were going towards Varanasi from Azamgarh in a pick-up vehicle, on the Azamgarh-Varanasi road at 11.50 pm, the DGP said.

On being asked to stop, the cow smugglers tried to run over the police team 'with the intention to kill them', he said.

The criminals hit Head Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh (34) with their vehicle and started fleeing towards Varanasi.

On receiving information about the incident, the entire police force was mobilised.

Personnel from the nearby police station along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) started chasing the cow smugglers, according to the statement. 

Head Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh was seriously injured and rushed to the Varanasi trauma centre. He died during treatment, DGP Kumar said. 

While chasing the cow smugglers, the police team reached Tala Bela village under Cholapur police station in Varanasi district.

After reaching the village, the cow smugglers abandoned the pick-up vehicle and started moving towards Chandwak in Jaunpur on two motorcycles.

In the Chandwak police station area, the cow smugglers opened fire at the police team 'with the intention to kill them'.

Police retaliated and Salman (24), a resident of Jaunpur, sustained a bullet injury in the chest.

He died during treatment at the district hospital, Kumar said.

Two cow smugglers -- Golu of Chandauli district and Narendra Yadav of Varanasi -- sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were arrested.

Three other cow smugglers -- Rahul Yadav, Raju Yadav and Azad Yadav -- managed to flee and teams have been deployed to arrest them, the DGP said -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! It won't happen again: Akhilesh on party's X post
LIVE! It won't happen again: Akhilesh on party's X post

IPL Updates: PBKS win toss, to bat vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL Updates: PBKS win toss, to bat vs Rajasthan Royals

'Tharoor Is Perhaps Donning Two Hats'
'Tharoor Is Perhaps Donning Two Hats'

'The Congress submitted four names to the government as the people who should accompany the delegation.''I don't know what happened to those names.''When I was approached, I told them to speak to my party.''I have no further involvement...

IMF warns Pakistan, imposes 11 new conditions
IMF warns Pakistan, imposes 11 new conditions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its bailout programme and warned that tensions with India could heighten risks to the scheme's fiscal, external, and...

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Review
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Review

The Final Reckoning, with all its startling ambition and scope, puts a dazzling display of stunt-work by Tom Cruise, applauds Mayur Sanap.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD