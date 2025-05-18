Cops probe Jyoti Malhotra's links with Odisha YouTuber

16:32

The Odisha Police have started an investigation into the alleged links between a Puri-based YouTuber and Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on the charge of passing on sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives, an officer said on Sunday.



The police found that Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel, Travel with JO, and hails from Hisar in Haryana, had visited Puri in September 2024 and came in contact with a woman in the coastal town, who is also a YouTuber, Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said.



Jyoti, whose YouTube channel and Instagram account have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively, allegedly was in contact with a Pakistani staffer working at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.



On May 13, India had expelled that Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.



The woman in Puri had also travelled to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan recently, the SP said.



"We found that Jyoti Malhotra had visited Puri last year, and we are verifying the fact. Anything more can be shared after the verification," Agrawal said.



Asked whether the woman from Puri had shared intelligence inputs with Malhotra, Agrawal said, "The Haryana Police are investigating the matter and we are providing them the required assistance."



The police are also 'examining the objective' of Malhotra's visit to Puri, and trying to find out 'where she stayed, whom she contacted and any possible suspicious activities', the Puri SP said.



"We are in touch with various central agencies and the Haryana Police. We will share details with the media after field verification," he said while responding to queries from reporters.



The Odisha Police did not disclose the identity of the Puri YouTuber for its investigation into the matter.



Puri YouTuber's father said the police had quizzed her daughter on Saturday and sought some information.



A team of police personnel visited the woman's residence in Puri for an investigation into the matter.



"My daughter came in contact with Jyoti Malhotra as both are YouTubers. As a friendship developed between them, Malhotra visited Puri. As it is a matter of the nation's security, a proper investigation should be carried out. We will cooperate with the police," he said.



"My daughter visited Kartarpur in Pakistan with another friend, not Malhotra, three or four months ago for a pilgrimage. My daughter has no involvement in anti-national activities and was unaware of Malhotra's alleged espionage," the Puri YouTuber's father said.



In a social media post, the woman from Puri said, "Jyoti was just a friend of mine, and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of. I would not have been in touch with her if I knew she was spying for enemy Pakistan."



'If any investigative agency wishes to cross-question, I would provide full cooperation. Nation is above all. Jai Hind,' she wrote on an Instagram post. -- PTI