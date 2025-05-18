HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh can't survive if they go against India: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
09:57
image
As India imposes port restrictions on import of several categories of goods from Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday asserted that the neighbouring country in the east couldn't survive if it ventures out against India.

"When we can tighten screws on Pakistan, then what is Bangladesh? It is surrounded by India from all four sides. For Bangladesh, everything is in our hands, from air to water, business to commerce. They should understand that it cannot survive if they go against India," Ghosh said.

His remarks come after the ministry of commerce and industry has imposed immediate port restrictions on the import of several categories of goods from Bangladesh, following a directive issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The move limits the entry of products such as ready-made garments and processed foods to specific seaports, an official press release by the Ministry stated.

Under the new directive, all kinds of ready-made garments from Bangladesh can now only be imported through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, with entry through land ports no longer permitted. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge
LIVE! 2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge

Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team
Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team

This came after Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday stated that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked him to lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case on the recent escalations of tensions...

IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes

The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions.

1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic
1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado confirmed that the explosion was intentional, with the blast damaging multiple buildings across several blocks.

Only 1 of 4 named: Cong slams govt over delegation picks
Only 1 of 4 named: Cong slams govt over delegation picks

The opposition party, however, said the four eminent Congress MPs and leaders who have been included at the instance of the Modi government will, of course, go with the delegations and make their contributions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD