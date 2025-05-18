Bangladesh can't survive if they go against India: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

09:57





"When we can tighten screws on Pakistan, then what is Bangladesh? It is surrounded by India from all four sides. For Bangladesh, everything is in our hands, from air to water, business to commerce. They should understand that it cannot survive if they go against India," Ghosh said.





His remarks come after the ministry of commerce and industry has imposed immediate port restrictions on the import of several categories of goods from Bangladesh, following a directive issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.





The move limits the entry of products such as ready-made garments and processed foods to specific seaports, an official press release by the Ministry stated.





Under the new directive, all kinds of ready-made garments from Bangladesh can now only be imported through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, with entry through land ports no longer permitted. -- ANI

As India imposes port restrictions on import of several categories of goods from Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday asserted that the neighbouring country in the east couldn't survive if it ventures out against India.