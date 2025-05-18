HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Babil Khan to exit Sai Rajesh's project: Things didn't go ahead as planned

Sun, 18 May 2025
11:08
Actor Babil Khan/Courtesy Babil Khan/Instagram
Actor Babil Khan shared a post on social media hinting at the possible exit from the project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh. 

The 27-year-old actor was supposed to star in Rajesh's Hindi remake of the film Baby

He uploaded a note on his Instagram handle on Saturday claiming things didn't go ahead as planned due to unfortunate circumstances. 

With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. 

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned, the post began. 

Khan said he will be taking some time off. 

"Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together," he added. 

Last week Khan attracted the attention of many with his emotional video post slamming Bollywood. 

He deleted the post later. 

In the video, that later went viral on social media, Khan took the names of many actors. 

His team later released the statement reassuring the actor is fine and clearing that the names of those actors taken in the video were those who have been supportive to him. -- PTI

