8 killed in fire at a building in Hyderabad

A senior official of a private hospital here told PTI that eight people were brought dead.





Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.





According to a Fire department official, they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals.





After visiting the site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told media: "Police informed that eight people are dead in the fire accident. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only. Some children are among the dead." -- PTI

Eight people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Gulzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday.