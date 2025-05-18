2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge

10:52

Mexican Navy ship collides into Brooklyn Bridge/Reuters/ANI Photo





Sharing the details of the incident on X, the New York City Mayor said, "Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtemoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries."





"Earlier, New York Police Department chief Wilson Aramboles said at a news conference Saturday that the ship lost power around 8:20 pm as the captain was manoeuvring the ship, which forced the vessel towards the bridge's pillar, and the ship's mast struck the bridge, CNN reported. -- ANI

