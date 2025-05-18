1 killed, 5 hurt in suspected terror blast outside US clinic

08:16

File image





According to the New York Post, officials claim that it was a deliberate act of violence, with authorities investigating the incident.





The blast occurred outside the American Reproductive Centres, possibly originating from a car parked near the facility, The New York Post reported, citing Palm Springs Mayor Ron DeHarte.





Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado confirmed that the explosion was intentional, with the blast damaging multiple buildings across several blocks.





"The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence... The blast field extends for blocks with several buildings damaged, some severely," Alvarado said, as quoted by The New York Post.





The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.





The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation. -- ANI

