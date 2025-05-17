TMC's Bandopadhyay opts out of diplomatic outreach

13:51

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay





The government has announced it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.





Bandyopadhyay told PTI that he received a call from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the external affairs ministry, and was asked to go to the US but he informed them that he would not be able to go due to health reasons.





A statement issued by the parliamentary affairs ministry said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."





The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

