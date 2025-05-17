Won't be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission

11:46

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor





Tharoor also said he is honoured by the invitation of the government to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present the nation's point of view on recent events.





His remarks came after the government announced that it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.





"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events," Tharoor said on X.





"When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs said.





The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices. -- PTI

