HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman loses Rs 79 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
16:56
image
A 53-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 79 lakh over the last four-and-a-half years by her Facebook 'friend' who lured her into investing in a cryptocurrency scheme, the police said on Saturday.

"The accused, identified as Zuber Shamshad Khan, allegedly lured the woman, a resident of Goregaon in Mumbai, into investing in a cryptocurrency scheme, promising high returns," a Kharghar police station official in Navi Mumbai said.

The woman invested Rs 78,82,684 between October 2020 and March 2025 in multiple transactions, he said.

The fraud came to light when the victim attempted to retrieve her invested capital.

"When she sought a refund of the money, the accused refused to oblige her," the police said.

An FIR was registered against Khan on May 15 under sections 318(4) (Cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

No arrest has been made to date. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Several detained as cops raid 11 places in J-K
LIVE! Several detained as cops raid 11 places in J-K

Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US
Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the...

Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub
Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub

The government nominated Tharoor, who serves as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, to lead one of the seven multi-party delegations abroad for putting across India's stand against Pakistan for...

A bigger success than...: Trump on India, Pak truce
A bigger success than...: Trump on India, Pak truce

Trump went on to say that "I'm using trade to settle scores and to make peace."

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD