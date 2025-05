UP man murders third wife a week after wedding, held

15:10





According to police, Aarti Pal (26), from Jaunpur district, was the third wife of Raju Pal. After two broken marriages, Raju married Aarti on May 9 and immediately after clashes started happening between them.





On Thursday night, Raju brutally thrashed Aarti over some issue, Chaubepur SHO Jagdish Kuswaha said.





After being informed by neighbours, a police team reached the spot and took injured Aarti to Narpatpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead, he said.





Raju has been arrested, the SHO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. -- PTI

Just a week after their wedding, a 44-year-old man in in Amauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district thrashed his wife to death, police said on Saturday.