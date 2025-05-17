HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tiger kills man in MP's Balaghat, eats up half his body

Sat, 17 May 2025
A tiger killed a man in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Friday and ate a sizable part of the body, a forest department official said. 

The incident took place in Katangi forest, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, when Anil Aghansingh (33) was collecting tendu leaves used to make 'bidis' (cigarettes in which unprocessed tobacco is wrapped in leaves), he said. 

"Half his body was eaten by the tiger. Local staff have been directed to patrol the area and residents have been asked not to venture out of their homes at night. After getting the post mortem report, his kin will be provided financial assistance as per rules," chief conservator of forests Gaurav Chaudhary told reporters. 

According to Kasturabai, a woman who had gone with Aghansingh to collect tendu leaves, the tiger attacked suddenly. 

She said she heard a faint noise and found Aghansingh's body when she went to check, following which the forest department was informed. -- PTI

