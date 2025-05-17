HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three killed in quarry blast in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
13:42
File image
File image
A shocking incident has surfaced from Meliyaputti mandal in Srikakulam district, where three individuals lost their lives under suspicious circumstances. 

The incident occurred late on the night of May 16 near Dinabandhupuram village at a quarry site.

According to the police, the three men were believed to have died in a quarry blast while working at the site.

The deceased have been identified as Pungavenu Arugam (45), a native of Tamil Nadu, Tirlangi Ramarao (40) and Badabandu Appanna (35), both from Polavaram village in Tekkali mandal.

Meliyaputti Sub-Inspector Ramesh stated, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the deaths occurred due to a rock blasting incident at the quarry site. A detailed probe is underway, and further information will be shared after the inquiry is completed."

Meanwhile, in another incident, one person was killed and eight others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Singupuram highway in Srikakulam district.

The accident occurred when a private bus operated by Kambheswari Travels, travelling from Koraput in Odisha to Berhampur, collided with a lorry moving ahead of it.

According to Srikakulam Rural station inspector Jayaram, "The bus collided with a lorry moving ahead of it. Due to the impact, eight people, including the bus driver, sustained injuries. Fortunately, all injuries were minor. Three of the eight injured passengers are currently receiving treatment in Srikakulam." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Search op launched in J-K's Samba for terrorists
LIVE! Search op launched in J-K's Samba for terrorists

Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US
Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the...

Won't not be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission
Won't not be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission

Tharoor also said he is honoured by the invitation of the government to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present the nation's point of view on recent events.

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

2 ISIS sleeper cell members held at Mumbai airport
2 ISIS sleeper cell members held at Mumbai airport

The two accused had been on the run for more than two years and also had non-bailable warrants issued against them by the NIA special court, Mumbai.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD