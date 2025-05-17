Three killed in quarry blast in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

13:42

File image





The incident occurred late on the night of May 16 near Dinabandhupuram village at a quarry site.





According to the police, the three men were believed to have died in a quarry blast while working at the site.





The deceased have been identified as Pungavenu Arugam (45), a native of Tamil Nadu, Tirlangi Ramarao (40) and Badabandu Appanna (35), both from Polavaram village in Tekkali mandal.





Meliyaputti Sub-Inspector Ramesh stated, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the deaths occurred due to a rock blasting incident at the quarry site. A detailed probe is underway, and further information will be shared after the inquiry is completed."





Meanwhile, in another incident, one person was killed and eight others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Singupuram highway in Srikakulam district.





The accident occurred when a private bus operated by Kambheswari Travels, travelling from Koraput in Odisha to Berhampur, collided with a lorry moving ahead of it.





According to Srikakulam Rural station inspector Jayaram, "The bus collided with a lorry moving ahead of it. Due to the impact, eight people, including the bus driver, sustained injuries. Fortunately, all injuries were minor. Three of the eight injured passengers are currently receiving treatment in Srikakulam." -- ANI

A shocking incident has surfaced from Meliyaputti mandal in Srikakulam district, where three individuals lost their lives under suspicious circumstances.