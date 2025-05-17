HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

T'gana man booked for posting morphed photo of Modi

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
00:35
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
A case has been registered against a man from Karimnagar district in Telangana for allegedly posting an objectionable morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the police said on Friday. 

The morphed image depicts the PM being arrested by two policemen, with his hands shown in handcuffs, they said. 

The accused identified as MD Mujahid, based on his social media profile, would be investigated. 

The case was registered at Ramadugu police station in the district after BJP activists lodged a complaint, an official said. 

The case was registered under relevant sections of BNS on charges of making statements conducive to public mischief. 

The accused would be interrogated and he will be given a notice, as per Supreme Court guidelines, as the punishment is less than seven years, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term
Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term

The attack during a lecture in western New York left the prizewinning writer blind in one eye.

LIVE! T'gana man booked for posting morphed photo of Modi
LIVE! T'gana man booked for posting morphed photo of Modi

Like peaceful neighbours....: Pak PM urges again for talks
Like peaceful neighbours....: Pak PM urges again for talks

Addressing a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, Shehbaz said that India and Pakistan fought three wars and got nothing.

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India
Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India

India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding.

Country, Army have bowed down before Modi: MP deputy CM
Country, Army have bowed down before Modi: MP deputy CM

The controversy followed after another Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, came under fire for remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi who conducted media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD