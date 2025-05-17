HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Southwest monsoon advances over parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
15:30
File image
File image
The southwest monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea and some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to India meteorological department, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next three-four days.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI that the temperature has risen to 45C at some places in Northwest India.

"We assume that for the next four-five days, some areas of Rajasthan will see heatwave, Uttar Pradesh will also see heatwave for the next three-four days...in Delhi, we have issued yellow alert today...After May 20 and by May 22, Delhi may witness light rainfall..."

There has been a rise in temperature in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.The national capital found relief from soaring temperature on Friday as rains lashed parts of Delhi. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'luru cloth traders suspend trade with Turkiye, Azerbaijan
LIVE! B'luru cloth traders suspend trade with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

Govt plans Ranbir canal extension after IWT suspension
Govt plans Ranbir canal extension after IWT suspension

Another official said that India is planning to enhance its current hydropower capacity of around 3000 megawatts on the rivers that were earlier being used by Pakistan and a feasibility study in this regard is planned, the official said

Cong slams govt over Tharoor's appointment
Cong slams govt over Tharoor's appointment

The opposition party's attack came after Shashi Tharoor, not part of the four leaders nominated by the Congress, was named as the head of a delegation to key partner countries to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism...

Pakistan PM finally admits India hit Nur Khan Airbase
Pakistan PM finally admits India hit Nur Khan Airbase

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India's ballistic missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10, a rare acknowledgement that contradicts Pakistan's usual stance of denial when it comes to Indian military...

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD