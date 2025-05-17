Several detained as cops raid 11 places in J-K

18:23

File image





"In continuation to the raids conducted across South Kashmir by the SIA, Kashmir, earlier this week, in the investigation related to sleeper cell modules, extensive raids were carried out today at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir," an official said.





The officials said these raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 registered under various sections of UA(P) Act.





The competent court has authorised these searches which are being conducted in the presence of executive magistrates, they said.





During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning, the officials said.





Preliminary investigation has brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred, they added. -- PTI

