Several detained as cops raid 11 places in J-K

Sat, 17 May 2025
18:23
Jammu and Kashmir police's State Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted raids at 11 locations in Kashmir and detained several suspects for questioning as part of its investigation into sleeper cell modules in the valley, officials said. 

"In continuation to the raids conducted across South Kashmir by the SIA, Kashmir, earlier this week, in the investigation related to sleeper cell modules, extensive raids were carried out today at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir," an official said. 

The officials said these raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 registered under various sections of UA(P) Act. 

The competent court has authorised these searches which are being conducted in the presence of executive magistrates, they said. 

During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning, the officials said. 

Preliminary investigation has brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred, they added. -- PTI

