Search op launched in J-K's Samba for terrorists

12:49





They said a joint team of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off Nangal, Chilladanga, Goran and adjoining forests early morning for a thorough search operation, which is underway.





According to the officials, the operation was launched after locals informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.





No trace of the suspected terrorists has been found so far, the officials said. -- PTI

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of three suspected terrorists near a forest area in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.