HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI penalises Deutsche Bank, YES Bank for...

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
08:39
image
Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalties on Deutsche Bank and YES Bank for non-compliance with specific regulatory directions.
 
A penalty of Rs 50 lakh was levied on Deutsche Bank for violating RBI directives on the 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures -- Across Banks' and the 'Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) -- Revision in Reporting'.

The bank failed to report credit information of certain borrowers to the CRILC.
 
These deficiencies were observed during the Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation with reference to the banks financial position as on 31 March 2024.
 
Separately, YES Bank was fined Rs 29.60 lakh for non-compliance with the RBI's directions on 'Financial Statements -- Presentation and Disclosures'. 

The bank did not disclose correct and complete information about customer complaints in its annual financial statements for FY24.
 
The RBI clarified that these actions are based solely on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to question the validity of any transactions or agreements entered into by the banks with their customers.
 
The penalties are without prejudice to any other regulatory or supervisory action that the RBI may initiate in future.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM admits Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase
LIVE! Pak PM admits Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

Haryana man arrested for passing info to Pak army, ISI
Haryana man arrested for passing info to Pak army, ISI

A resident of a village in Kaithal, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term
Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term

The attack during a lecture in western New York left the prizewinning writer blind in one eye.

UP farmer's son elected mayor of Wellingborough in UK
UP farmer's son elected mayor of Wellingborough in UK

News of his election brought much cheer among his friends and family back in Mirzapur.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD