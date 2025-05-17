Police receive hoax email threatening to blow up Mumbai airport, Taj hotel

20:40

A view of the Mumbai airport





The email was received at the email address of the Airport Police Station on Friday morning, he said.





A thorough search was conducted at the airport as well as the luxury hotel located in suburban Santacruz but nothing suspicious was found, the police official said.





"Urgent: 7 RDX IEDs at TAJ Hotel/Airport, Evacuate All Public/Staffs Soon!"





"The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Airport will fall victim to a devastating pipe bomb blast. This act commemorates the unjust hanging of Afzal Guru and Savukku Shankar!", the email read.





A case was registered against an unidentified person for criminal intimidation, public mischief and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was underway, the official said. -- PTI

