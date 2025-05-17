HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Police receive hoax email threatening to blow up Mumbai airport, Taj hotel

Sat, 17 May 2025
20:40
A view of the Mumbai airport
The Mumbai police received an email threatening to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city and Hotel Taj Mahal Palace with a bomb but it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday. 

The email was received at the email address of the Airport Police Station on Friday morning, he said. 

A thorough search was conducted at the airport as well as the luxury hotel located in suburban Santacruz but nothing suspicious was found, the police official said. 

"Urgent: 7 RDX IEDs at TAJ Hotel/Airport, Evacuate All Public/Staffs Soon!" 

"The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Airport will fall victim to a devastating pipe bomb blast. This act commemorates the unjust hanging of Afzal Guru and Savukku Shankar!", the email read. 

A case was registered against an unidentified person for criminal intimidation, public mischief and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was underway, the official said. -- PTI

