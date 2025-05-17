Op Sindoor: Supriya Sule accepts invite to join diplomatic delegation

12:07

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule





In a tweet, Sule said, "I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the ministry of external affairs."





She also thanked her constituents, stating, "I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support."





Sule added, "Our mission is to convey India's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation--proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind!"





A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.





The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde. -- ANI

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday expressed her gratitude after being appointed to the all-party delegation representing India globally to convey the country's message on terrorism.