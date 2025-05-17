Object resembling hand-grenade found outside liquor shop in Punjab

14:24

A bomb disposal team was called in and the area was cordoned off, said a police official.





"We got information about an object which looks like a bomb, following which a police team has reached. A bomb disposal team has also been called," he said.





The object's shape looks similar to that of a grenade, said the official, adding that CCTV footage of the area will be examined. -- PTI

