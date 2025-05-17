HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Informing Pak ahead of Op Sindoor a crime: Rahul on MEA's 'admission'

Sat, 17 May 2025
18:47
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government for "informing" Pakistan about targeting terror infrastructure as part of Operation Sindoor, saying it was a crime and asking who had authorised it. 

In a post on X, Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for publicly admitting that the government of India had informed Pakistan of the action and asked how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost as a result. 

"Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?" said Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. 

He also shared an undated video of Jaishankar saying India had informed Pakistan of the action against terror infrastructure on its soil. 

Jaishankar can be heard saying in the video, "At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, 'We are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military.'" 

"So the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice," the minister can be heard saying in the clip. 

The Press Information Bureau, however, has debunked claims that Jaishankar had said India informed Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor. 

In a post on X, the PIB's Fact Check Unit said the minister had not made any such statement and that he was being misquoted. -- PTI

