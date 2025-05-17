HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian tourist jailed for molesting child in Singapore

Sat, 17 May 2025
15:56
image
An Indian tourist has been jailed for three months in Singapore for molesting a 12-year-old girl at a swimming complex and sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram.

Pramender, 25, who goes by only one name and was a tourist here, pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act by a child and one charge of molesting a child under 14, according to a Channel News Asia report.

A third charge of trespassing was taken into account for his sentencing.

Pramender was accused of following the victim to the toilet at Jalan Besar swimming complex, where she was with her family on Mar 31, the CNA report said on Friday.

Pramender also took the girl's phone and accessed her Instagram account and used it to follow his account. 

He later sent 13 inappropriate messages to her on Instagram. 

The victim got scared seeing the messages and reported the incident to the lifeguard on duty.

The victim's mother later complained to police, following which Pramender was arrested on April 2. -- PTI

