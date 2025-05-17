Haryana YouTuber held on espionage charge

17:12





The accused, identified as Jyoti, was arrested from New Aggarsain Extension in Hisar, they said.





She has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.





The arrest came a day after a 25-year-old post-graduation student, allegedly having links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, was arrested.





The accused, Devender Singh, from Kaithal district's Guhla area, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday for uploading photos on social media with weapons, the police said.





A few days ago, a 24-year-old youth, Nauman Ilahi, was arrested in Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan. -- PTI

A Haryana-based YouTuber has been arrested on the espionage charge, Haryana police said on Saturday.