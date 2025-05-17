HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Haryana YouTuber held on espionage charge

Sat, 17 May 2025
17:12
A Haryana-based YouTuber has been arrested on the espionage charge, Haryana police said on Saturday. 

The accused, identified as Jyoti, was arrested from New Aggarsain Extension in Hisar, they said. 

She has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said. 

The arrest came a day after a 25-year-old post-graduation student, allegedly having links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, was arrested. 

The accused, Devender Singh, from Kaithal district's Guhla area, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday for uploading photos on social media with weapons, the police said. 

A few days ago, a 24-year-old youth, Nauman Ilahi, was arrested in Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan. -- PTI

LIVE! Several detained as cops raid 11 places in J-K

Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the...

Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub

The government nominated Tharoor, who serves as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, to lead one of the seven multi-party delegations abroad for putting across India's stand against Pakistan for...

A bigger success than...: Trump on India, Pak truce

Trump went on to say that "I'm using trade to settle scores and to make peace."

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

