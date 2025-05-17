HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Foreigner held in Bengaluru with MDMA worth Rs 4 cr

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
13:09
image
A 40-year-old foreigner was arrested for allegedly peddling synthetic drugs to college students and IT employees, police said on Saturday.

MDMA worth Rs 4 crore was seized from Daniel Arinze Okwosha by the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch, they said.

Police officials said Okwosha is from an African country, without naming the specific country.

The accused arrived in Bengaluru on a business visa in December 2023 and was staying here in a rented flat with his friend in Soladevanahalli, the police said.

The arrest was made following a tip-off from an informant. 

Subsequently, Okwosha's house was raided, and he was arrested, but his friend who is also allegedly involved in drug peddling managed to escape, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was allegedly sourcing drugs from their counterparts in other states and local contacts around Bengaluru. 

They targeted college students and IT professionals, he said.

The police have seized 1.48 kg of white MDMA crystals and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals from him, which is estimated to be worth Rs 4 crore. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Search op launched in J-K's Samba for terrorists
LIVE! Search op launched in J-K's Samba for terrorists

Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US
Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the...

Won't not be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission
Won't not be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission

Tharoor also said he is honoured by the invitation of the government to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present the nation's point of view on recent events.

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

2 ISIS sleeper cell members held at Mumbai airport
2 ISIS sleeper cell members held at Mumbai airport

The two accused had been on the run for more than two years and also had non-bailable warrants issued against them by the NIA special court, Mumbai.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD