Finance panel team to visit Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in June

Sat, 17 May 2025
19:48
Ram temple in Ayodhya/ANI on X
A delegation of the 16th Finance Commission will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi during its tour to Uttar Pradesh beginning June 5, officials said on Saturday. 

The Finance Commission delegation will arrive in Lucknow on June 5 and meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said. 

The team members will then head to Varanasi, where they will take a boat ride and participate in the Ganga Aarti in the evening. 

On June 6, the delegation will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi, besides visiting a few other religious sites, including the Sankat Mochan Temple and Sarnath, the statement said. 

The team will then take a tour of the One District, One Product' site of Panaya silk in Varanasi. 

The delegation will also review some development projects under the urban development initiative, the statement added. -- PTI

