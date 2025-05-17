Dhankhar draws similarities between Op Sindoor and Osama bin Laden's killing

16:20

Describing attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan as the "deepest-ever cross-border strike" by India, the vice president recalled the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States.





Without naming bin Laden, he said that on May 2, 2011, a global terrorist who planned, supervised, and executed September 11 attacks inside the US was "dealt with" by the US forces "similarly".





"Bharat has done it. And done it to the knowledge of the world," he said addressing an event of Jaipuria institutions in New Delhi.





He said that a new "global benchmark" has been set. While maintaining the spirit of peace, the objective has been to strike at terrorism.





For the first time, precise strikes were carried out deep across the International Border on the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.





He said the strikes were so precise that only terrorists were harmed. -- PTI

