Follow Rediff on:      
Dhankhar draws similarities between Op Sindoor and Osama bin Laden's killing

Sat, 17 May 2025
16:20
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday drew similarities between Operation Sindoor and the killing of Osama bin Laden by US forces in Pakistan.

Describing attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan as the "deepest-ever cross-border strike" by India, the vice president recalled the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States.

Without naming bin Laden, he said that on May 2, 2011, a global terrorist who planned, supervised, and executed September 11 attacks inside the US was "dealt with" by the US forces "similarly".

"Bharat has done it. And done it to the knowledge of the world," he said addressing an event of Jaipuria institutions in New Delhi.

He said that a new "global benchmark" has been set. While maintaining the spirit of peace, the objective has been to strike at terrorism.

For the first time, precise strikes were carried out deep across the International Border on the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

He said the strikes were so precise that only terrorists were harmed. -- PTI

