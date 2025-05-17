Cong hits out at govt over Tharoor's delegation role

14:56

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh





This comes after the government named Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the list of 7 MPs who would represent India at world forums, where they would brief world leaders on Operation Sindoor.





"We were asked for names. We expected that the names we had given would be included. We hoped that the names given by the party would be included. But when we saw the press release of PIB, we were surprised. I cannot say what will happen now. Asking four names, giving four names, and announcing another name is dishonest on the government's part. It is possible that' Mr Rijiju had talked to Rahul ji and Kharge even after the government had made up their mind, but I am giving him the benefit of the doubt. But what happened is dishonest. We are not going to change these four names," Jairam Ramesh said. -- ANI

Asserting that the Congress is "not going to change" the names of four MPs for the government's proposed delegations to foreign countries to explain India's stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that this is "dishonest on the government's part."