Follow Rediff on:      
Civic authorities raze 36 illegal riverside bungalows near Pune

Sat, 17 May 2025
12:20
File image
Civic authorities in the Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Pune district on Saturday started demolishing 36 bungalows built illegally along the Indrayani River, an official said. 

Officials and personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reached the site in Chikhali village in the morning, he said. 

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said the civic body has started razing the bungalows as demolition drives cannot be carried out during the monsoon season. 

He said, "Owners of the land and bungalows had again approached the Supreme Court against the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, it disposed of their petition on May 4 and directed the PCMC to implement the order to demolish these structures." 

Tanaji Gambhire, a local environmental activist, had moved the NGT against the River Villa project, citing that the bungalows were constructed within the blue line, an area adjacent to a riverbank where development activities are not permitted. 

The project by M/s Jare World and M/s V Square is in Chikhali village. 

On July 1, 2024, the NGT ordered the PCMC to demolish the illegal structures and collect Rs 5 crore as environmental damage compensation from the bungalow owners and other parties involved. 

The municipal commissioner said the civic body will also collect Rs 5 crore from the bungalow owners as environmental damage compensation soon. -- PTI

