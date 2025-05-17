HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for petty politics, alleges Stalin

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
20:56
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre, alleging it halted education funds to the state for its "petty politics." 

Addressing a book release event, Stalin said since Tamil Nadu has not agreed to the 3-language policy, the Centre has not released Rs 2,152 crore. 

"BJP-led Centre has halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for its petty politics," the chief minister alleged. 

Further, Stalin informed that the state government would for sure approach the Supreme Court challenging non-release of education funds by the Centre. 

Like the state's success in the Governor case, which fixed deadlines for Governor/President over Bills, Tamil Nadu would win in the education funds related matter too, he expressed confidence. 

Stalin said the struggle to bring education to the state list of the Constitution would continue and in case education was not shifted to the state list, it would be out of bounds for all, he said, once again reaffirming the DMK's position on this subject. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB vs KKR match delayed due to rain
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB vs KKR match delayed due to rain

LIVE! NEET-UG result stayed after Chennai power cut plea
LIVE! NEET-UG result stayed after Chennai power cut plea

Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak
Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak

She has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said the police.

Pakistan PM finally admits India hit Nur Khan Airbase
Pakistan PM finally admits India hit Nur Khan Airbase

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India's ballistic missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10, a rare acknowledgement that contradicts Pakistan's usual stance of denial when it comes to Indian military...

Pak a threat to humanity: Owaisi's message to world
Pak a threat to humanity: Owaisi's message to world

He added, "You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, Pakistani ISI, Pakistani military's objective is to destabilise Bharat."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD