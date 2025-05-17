HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CBSE asks schools to set up 'sugar boards' to monitor students' sugar intake

Sat, 17 May 2025
15:00
File image
The CBSE has directed affiliated schools to establish "sugar boards" to monitor and reduce sugar intake of children, according to officials.  

The Central Board of Secondary Education has noted that there has been a significant increase in Type 2 diabetes among children, a condition once primarily seen in adults, over the past decade. 

"This alarming trend is largely attributed to high sugar intake, often due to the easy availability of sugary snacks, beverages and processed foods within school environments. The excessive consumption of sugar not only increases the risk of diabetes but also contributes to obesity, dental problems and other metabolic disorders, ultimately impacting children's long-term health and academic performance," the CBSE said in a letter to school principals.

Studies indicate that sugar constitutes 13 percent of daily calorie intake for children aged four to 10 years, and 15 percent for those aged 11 to 18 years, substantially exceeding the recommended limit of 5 percent.

"The proliferation of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods, often readily available in school environments, contributes significantly to this excessive intake," it said.  

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is a statutory body formed under Section (3) of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 (No 4 of 2006), to ensure that rights of the children are protected especially those who are most vulnerable and marginalised.

The schools have been asked to establish "sugar boards" where information is displayed to educate students about the risks of excessive sugar intake.

"These boards should provide essential information, including the recommended daily sugar intake, the sugar content in commonly consumed foods (unhealthy meals such as junk food, cold drinks, etc.), health risks associated with high sugar consumption, and healthier dietary alternatives. This will educate students about informed food choices and promote long-term health benefits among students," it said. -- PTI

