B'luru cloth traders suspend trade with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

16:01





The BWCMA have declared their unanimous decision in this regard.





"This collective action has been taken after careful deliberation and in alignment with our commitment to ethical business practices, national sentiment, and the interests of our trade community. As responsible stakeholders in the textile trade sector, we believe it is essential to take principled stands when necessary," BWCMA president Prakash Pirgal said in a statement.





"Accordingly, all our members have agreed to: halt all current and future import of textile goods from Turkey and Azerbaijan, cease all ongoing or planned export activities to these nations, and refrain from engaging in any indirect trade through intermediaries or third-party countries that may involve textile products originating from or destined for Turkey and Azerbaijan."





This resolution will remain in force until further notice, and any revision will be communicated officially through the Association's governing body, he said. -- PTI

The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association has decided to cease all import and export of textiles to and from Turkey and Azerbaijan, with immediate effect, citing their recent "support" for Pakistan in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.