HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladeshi woman living under fake identity arrested in Haridwar

Sat, 17 May 2025
Share:
22:34
image
During a verification drive against illegal immigrants, a Bangladeshi woman was caught here for allegedly living illegally, officials said on Saturday. 

The accused, Rubina Akhtar, had been living as 'Ruby Devi' in the Rodi Belwal area near Har ki Pauri for the last several years, Pramendra Singh Doval, SSP (Haridwar), said. 

Two Aadhaar cards and PAN cards have been recovered from Akhtar. 

On one Aadhaar card, the address is Brahmapuri, and on the PAN card, her name is written as Ruby Devi, daughter of Shrikant, according to police. 

The SSP said that Akhtar is married to a man from Uttar Pradesh with whom she has a three-year-old daughter. 

Besides the woman, her husband, Santosh Dubey, and a minor son (13), from her first marriage, have been arrested, he said. 

The woman and her family were arrested when, during the verification drive, police found that the language spoken by her did not seem to be local, he said. 

According to SSP, Akhtar and Dubey had been working as daily wage labourers, and it was Dubey who allegedly arranged a fake Aadhaar card for her. 

A fake ID card has also been made for Akhtar's son. 

A case has been registered against the trio under serious sections, including the Foreigners Act, which pertains to living in India without a passport or visa, Doval said. 

The SSP added that they are also looking for those who made the fake Aadhaar cards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Match called off; RCB qualify, KKR out
IPL 2025 Updates: Match called off; RCB qualify, KKR out

LIVE! Pakistan would have been finished off but....: BJP MLA
LIVE! Pakistan would have been finished off but....: BJP MLA

Pak govt to rebuild JuD hq destroyed in Indian strike
Pak govt to rebuild JuD hq destroyed in Indian strike

Pakistan claims it was a mosque and an educational complex that were hit in the strikes at Muridke, located at about 40 km from Lahore.

Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US
Govt picks Tharoor to lead Op Sindoor delegation to US

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the...

Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak
Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak

She has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said the police.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD