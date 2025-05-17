HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
23 terror associates booked under PSA in Srinagar

Sat, 17 May 2025
21:28
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it has booked 23 terror associates and miscreants under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar. 

The accused have been detained and lodged in district jails of Poonch, Udhampur and Kot Balwal Jammu, a police spokesperson said. 

"In a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and public order of the nation, Srinagar police has booked 23 terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities and miscreants involved in public disturbance under the PSA," he said. 

The accused were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the office of the district magistrate of Srinagar based on dossiers prepared against them by the Srinagar police. 

He said several criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. 

"They did not mend their ways even after getting bail from the courts. They were brazenly involved in the disturbance of public order, criminal and subversive activities against the nation," he said. 

The spokesperson said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national and anti-social infrastructure in Srinagar city through its relentless crackdown on such elements. 

"Police affirms its steadfast commitment to eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to the security and public order in this region with the full might of law," he said. -- PTI

