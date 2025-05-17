10 gold biscuits worth Rs 1 cr seized in Bengal, two held

18:06





BSF personnel of the 143 battalion of South Bengal Frontier were on high alert after receiving information about the possible smuggling of gold through Hakimpur area, he said in a statement.





Noticing suspicious movement of two individuals near Hakimpur Uttarpara village on Friday morning, BSF jawans stopped them and on search, ten gold biscuits, weighing 1.167 kg, were recovered from their possession, he said.





During separate operations on Friday, jawans of the 32 battalion in Nadia district and the 143 battalion in North 24 Parganas seized 41 kgs of ganja, a narcotic substance, the official said.





The seizures were made while the accused were attempting to smuggle the consignments from India to Bangladesh, he added. -- PTI

