You crushed terrorism in Pak in 23 minutes: Rajnath at Bhuj

12:39





I feel proud to be present here.





"Whatever you did during #OperationSindoor, has made all Indians proud - whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan.





"Only yesterday, I met our brave Army personnel in Srinagar. Today, I am meeting the air warriors here. Yesterday, I met our jawans in the northern region, and today I am here in the western part of the country meeting the air warriors and other security personnel. I feel the enthusiasm on seeing the high josh and energy on both fronts.





"I am assured that you secure India's borders. Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna. Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan.





"It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces."

Speaking at Bhuj Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan.