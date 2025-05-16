We are going ahead by following Lord Ram: Rajnath at Bhuj

13:31





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps located on the soil of Pakistan. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed. During #OperationSindoor, Indian Air Force displayed not just their might but also proved to the world that now India's war policy and technology have changed.You have made the entire nation believe that 'Naya Bharat ab sahan nahi karta, balki wah palat kar jawab deta hai'. I can say all I want but my words would fail to assess your actions.





"On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my gratitude to you once again. Now, the fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine. Together will uproot this proxy and hybrid warfare, as the Defence Minister I would like to reiterate this resolve...We are going ahead by following Lord Ram where he resolved to finish demonic powers -- the manner in which Lord Ram raised his arms and resolved to make this world demon-free, similarly, following the principles of Lord Ram, we have resolved to uproot terrorism."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with air warriors at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Base; Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also present