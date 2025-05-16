HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We are going ahead by following Lord Ram: Rajnath at Bhuj

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
13:31
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with air warriors at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Base; Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also present

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps located on the soil of Pakistan. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed. During #OperationSindoor, Indian Air Force displayed not just their might but also proved to the world that now India's war policy and technology have changed.You have made the entire nation believe that 'Naya Bharat ab sahan nahi karta, balki wah palat kar jawab deta hai'. I can say all I want but my words would fail to assess your actions. 

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my gratitude to you once again. Now, the fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine. Together will uproot this proxy and hybrid warfare, as the Defence Minister I would like to reiterate this resolve...We are going ahead by following Lord Ram where he resolved to finish demonic powers -- the manner in which Lord Ram raised his arms and resolved to make this world demon-free, similarly, following the principles of Lord Ram, we have resolved to uproot terrorism."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak has begun rebuilding destroyed terror infra: Rajnath
LIVE! Pak has begun rebuilding destroyed terror infra: Rajnath

J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops
J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

CM's wife to Col Qureshi: Shah's trail of foul remarks
CM's wife to Col Qureshi: Shah's trail of foul remarks

For Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah, currently under fire for his comments aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, this is not the first time he has been embroiled in a controversy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD