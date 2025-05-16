Want to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up: Trump

16:33

Trump in Qatar





His remarks came just ahead of a scheduled meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey--the first in-person talks since the early stages of the conflict. Despite the significance of the event, the United States has downplayed the possibility of any real breakthrough, and Trump expressed similar doubts. "Nothing" is going to happen on Ukraine until he and Putin meet, he said, positioning their meeting as a turning point in the stalled peace process, reported CNN.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up," suggesting that his personal involvement is essential to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, CNN reported. Speaking at the end of his West Asia tour, Trump underscored that current diplomatic efforts will likely stall unless he and Putin engage directly.