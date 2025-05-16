HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

VHP files plaint against SP leader over Vyomika remarks

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
22:35
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has lodged a police complaint against Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his remarks referring to the caste of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, according to the local police. 

The BJP also condemned Yadav on Friday for his "casteist" comment about Wg Cdr Singh and asked his party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take action against him. 

Wg Cdr Singh was recently involved in Operation Sindoor -- a military operation launched in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. 

Along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, she briefed the media about Operation Sindoor on multiple occasions. 

The complaint against Yadav, the SP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, was filed by Rajkamal Gupta, a member of the VHP's central working committee, at the Civil Lines police station in Moradabad. 

While the complaint has been received, there was no FIR yet, the local police said. 

Yadav, SP general secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP, on Thursday kicked off a political row by specifying the caste of Wing Commander Singh at an event in Moradabad while targeting the BJP over Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's alleged remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. 

Referring to Shah's remarks, Yadav said, "One of their (BJP) ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was and neither did he know about Air Marshal A K Bharti, otherwise these people would have abused them too." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term
Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term

The attack during a lecture in western New York left the prizewinning writer blind in one eye.

LIVE! 90 Bangladeshis, including 28 kids, held in Mathura
LIVE! 90 Bangladeshis, including 28 kids, held in Mathura

When country faces tough time...: SC slams Rohingya plea
When country faces tough time...: SC slams Rohingya plea

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also questioned the authenticity of materials placed before it by petitioner Mohd Ismail and others and refused to stay any further deportation of Rohingyas saying similar relief was...

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue
Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a 'composite dialogue' with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD