VHP files plaint against SP leader over Vyomika remarks

The BJP also condemned Yadav on Friday for his "casteist" comment about Wg Cdr Singh and asked his party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take action against him.





Wg Cdr Singh was recently involved in Operation Sindoor -- a military operation launched in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.





Along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, she briefed the media about Operation Sindoor on multiple occasions.





The complaint against Yadav, the SP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, was filed by Rajkamal Gupta, a member of the VHP's central working committee, at the Civil Lines police station in Moradabad.





While the complaint has been received, there was no FIR yet, the local police said.





Yadav, SP general secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP, on Thursday kicked off a political row by specifying the caste of Wing Commander Singh at an event in Moradabad while targeting the BJP over Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's alleged remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.





Referring to Shah's remarks, Yadav said, "One of their (BJP) ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was and neither did he know about Air Marshal A K Bharti, otherwise these people would have abused them too." -- PTI

