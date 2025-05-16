HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UK court rejects Nirav Modi's fresh bail application: CBI

Fri, 16 May 2025
The high court of Justice in London on Thursday rejected a fresh bail petition filed by diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is held in a prison there and wanted in India in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case orchestrated with his uncle Mehul Choksi, officials said. 

Modi approached the court in London on Thursday seeking his release on bail pending the decision on his extradition request, they said. 

"Fresh bail petition filed by Nirav Deepak Modi was rejected Thursday by the High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, London. The bail arguments were strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, who was ably assisted by a strong CBI team consisting of investigating and law officers who travelled to London for this purpose," the CBI said in a statement in London. 

Modi, 55, is lodged in a UK prison since March 19, 2019. He is accused of siphoning off Rs 6498.20 crore of the total scam amount. His extradition has already been approved by the High Court of UK in favour of the Government of India, the agency said. 

"This was his 10th bail petition since his detention in the UK, which was successfully defended by the CBI through the Crown Prosecution Service, London," the agency said. -- PTI

