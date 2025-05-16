HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
TCS' Brand Value Up To $57.3 Billion

Fri, 16 May 2025
17:02
Tata Consultancy Services' brand value surged 28 per cent to $57.3 billion, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2025 Report. India's largest IT services provider is now ranked 45th globally in a list that features the world's most prominent brands across industry sectors. 

This year's growth marks a sharp acceleration in brand equity, favourability, and awareness, the company said. This recognition builds on TCS' recent achievement in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands 2024 rankings, where it retained the number one spot for the third consecutive year. 

"TCS' performance this year demonstrates its ability to innovate at scale, with AI capabilities now running through its portfolios. TCS' strategic sponsorship programmes continue to build a strong global presence and community around its brand," said Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ. Part of the brand's momentum also comes from its association with global sporting events.

TCS sponsors 14 global running events, including five of the seven Abbott World Marathon Major such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon. These events engage over 600,000 runners annually and contributed $2.25 billion to local economies in 2024, raising $279 million for charitable causes. 

Business Standard

