Stock markets end lower on profit taking in IT shares

Fri, 16 May 2025
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday due to profit-taking in IT shares and Bharti Airtel after a sharp rally in the previous session. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 82,330.59. During the day, it lost 383.79 points or 0.46 per cent to 82,146.95. 

The NSE Nifty dropped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,019.80. Bharti Airtel dropped by 2.81 per cent after Singtel sold about 1.2 per cent of its direct stake in the firm for around USD 1.5 billion in sync with its active capital management approach to optimise its asset portfolio and drive shareholder returns sustainably.

TOP STORIES

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India
India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding.

Turkiye's Celebi to challenge termination of India deals
In a filing to Turkiye's stock exchange on Friday, Celebi Hava Servisi AS said four concession and licence agreements executed between its company's subsidiaries and the relevant Indian airport authorities have been unilaterally terminated.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Operation Sindoor: Precision Of Surprise
'You can be sure that the Pakistanis knew when the Indian Air Force aircraft took off, which type these were, and what their likely targets were.''The question was: How would they determine that the IAF wanted to fire, and when to bounce...

