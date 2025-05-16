HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets decline in early trade after yesterday's bull run

Fri, 16 May 2025
09:58
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid emergence of profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous trading session. Markets were dragged lower due to selling in IT stocks and a largely weak trend in Asian markets. 

After a weak start to the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex further declined 252.97 points to 82,277.77 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 67.6 points to 24,994.50. From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Pak's ability to handle nuclear weapons questionable'

Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...

India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Historic: New York Senate Honors Indian Constitution

In a first, the New York State Senate has formally adopted a resolution honouring the Indian Constitution on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, recognising it as a guiding framework for India's ongoing progress as a nation and...

A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All

With respect and gratitude we honour the memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan

About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year.

