Smriti Irani dedicates pension, benefits to national defence fund

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Smriti Irani said, "As a citizen and strategic advisor of the All India Traders Federation, today the entire Federation has pledged that we will contribute from our side to the National Defence Fund of India. Since last year, I have not taken my pension or any facility as a former MP. This is the money from the treasury of India, which I am dedicating today to the National Defence Fund."





The BJP leader also lauded the Confederation of All India Traders association's decision to terminate all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan and said that it reflects their support for the brave sons and daughters of India who guard the nation's borders.





Smriti Irani also said that through the boycott, the traders' body has also been contributing to strengthening the Indian economy and is dedicated to realising the dream of Make in India.





Expressing her support for the resolution, Smriti Irani emphasised the role of small traders in shaping a self-reliant India.





"Today, I associate myself with this resolution of the Confederation of All India Traders that the small businessman of India is not only contributing to strengthening the Indian economy but is also completely dedicated to realising the dream of Make in India," she said. -- PTI

